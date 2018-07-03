AngularJS has entered a three year Long Term Support period as of July 1. According to Angular, all AngularJS applications that currently work will continue to work in the future. Additionally, all published versions of AngularJS will still be available.

The AngularJS team stated that their data indicates most AngularJS developers do not adopt the latest version updates to transitioning with be inconsequential to them.

As part of being in Long Term Support, the Angular teams will focus exclusively on fixing bugs that meets at least one of these criteria: 1) A security flaw is detected in the 1.7.x branch of the framework, 2) one of the major browsers releases a version that will cause production applications using AngularJS 1.7.x to stop working, or 3) the jQuery library releases a version that will cause current production applications using AngularJS 1.7.x to stop working.

Tim Berners-Lee wants to take back the Web from corporations

Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the World Wide Web has been trying to protect it since he created it, he revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. According to the interview, he has always been conscious of the fact that his invention could become a “destroyer of worlds.”

Berners-Lee has been working on a new software called Solid intended to reclaim the Web from corporations and return it to its democratic roots, he stated.

“We demonstrated that the Web had failed instead of served humanity, as it was supposed to have done, and failed in many places,” Berners-Lee said in the interview with Vanity Fair. “The increasing centralization of the Web, he says, has “ended up producing—with no deliberate action of the people who designed the platform—a large-scale emergent phenomenon which is anti-human.”

Apache CloudStack 4.11.1.0 has been released

The Apache CloudStack project has announced the release of CloudStack 4.11.1.0 as part of its LTS 4.11.x releases.

This release contains over 140 fixes and improvements to the 4.11.0.0 release, such as speeding up virtual router deployments, fixes for corner cases, and some hypervisor specific fixes to improve compatibility with current hypervisor versions.

Facebook announces new API restrictions

Facebook has announced new API restrictions it will be enforcing to protect user’s information. It has deprecated the Graph API Explorer App, which allowed developers to run test queries. Now developers will need to use their own apps’ access tokens in order to do test queries.

It will be deprecating the Profile Expression Kit, which allows developers to enable users to share photos and videos created in their apps as profile pictures and videos. It will be limiting the Media Solutions family of APIs to page content and public posts on certain verified profiles. It will also be deprecating the Topic Search, Topic Insights, Topic Feed, and Public Figure APIs due to low usage.