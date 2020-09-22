Applause’s new Bring Your Own Testers feature combines fully managed service with internal teams for comprehensive test coverage.

“Engineering and QA teams are constantly trying to test and release software builds faster and more frequently. One of the biggest roadblocks to this goal is an organization’s ability to manage all facets and parties involved in testing as the scale increases,” said Doron Reuveni, the founder and CEO of Applause. “Bring Your Own Testers solves this problem by providing the established and trusted Applause Platform as a means to manage both internal and external testing teams.”

The feature provides access to Applause’s fully-managed service, expands testing results and feedback, and makes it easier for organization’s internal teams to start testing and reporting actionable bugs and feedback, according to the company

Instana SLO and Objective Management includes automation and setup wizard

Instana’s integrated service level initiative and objective management includes automatic threshold determination and wizards to setup Instana application perspectives.

The Application Perspectives creation wizard provides step-by-step interactive guidance to select filters that eliminate uncorrelated unconnected systems from the entities of interest.

Also new are site reliability dashboards visualizing SLOs, SLIs and error budgets. Additional details are available here.

Druva adds data protection for Kubernetes

The beta support for Kubernetes workloads delivers complete application protection that is accessible by all teams, including the central IT team and DevOps.

With the new release, users have access to comprehensive application protection, including resources inside and outside Kubernetes clusters, as well as centralized and unified protection for Kubernetes.

“With Kubernetes usage on the rise, too many production workloads lack adequate data protection,” said Stephen Manley, the chief technologist at Druva. “Now, central teams can securely and seamlessly incorporate Kubernetes protection into their existing policies, while enabling application owners to recover, migrate, and clone applications when necessary.”

Microsoft Tech Community Video Hub to offer guidance on major products

The newly launched Video Hub is a place to view videos, click through interactive guides (a click-through demo experience) and join conversations about major Microsoft products with fellow community members.

Microsoft will show, where the videos are available, who the subject matter experts are, and, if the video is one of a series, will provide a link to the next video in that series.