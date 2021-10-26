CircleCI today announced Test Insights, the latest feature added to its Insights dashboard. With this release, users can analyze their test performance and identify opportunities for optimization.

With Test Insights, CircleCI users can now save time by addressing code failures faster. In addition, Test Insights brings users new features and benefits, including

Flaky test detection to pinpoint tests with unpredictable behavior and determine which tests have the potential to pass and fail indeterminately through proactive flagging

Meaningful lookback periods to understand performance changes over time

Improved velocity with test insights by identifying the longest running and most failed tests, acting quickly to fix them, and providing feedback to the developer sooner

And the ability to make actionable improvements with insight trends

JetBrains TeamCity 2021.2

JetBrains announced TeamCity 2021.2, introducing two-factor authentication as well as a variety of updates to the integration with Perforce Helix Core and Perforce Helix Swarm and further integration with JetBrains Space.

In addition, with this release Azure users can now log into TeamCity using their Azure AD accounts and C# developers have the ability to set up build steps using the new C# script build runner. JetBrains TeamCity 2021.2 also brings a number of improvements to the Kotlin DSL syntax as well as updates to the Sakura UI.

For a full list of changes and updates in TeamCity 2021.2, visit here.

Aqua Security changes its Open Source Contributor License

Aqua Security announced that it will be changing its contributor license agreement (CLA) in order to make the contributing process available to everyone interested. Previously, Trivy and CloudSploit were the only Aqua projects that had a CLA.

In addition, the previous CLA at Aqua was not corporate-friendly, making contributing a challenge for developers working for organizations that project their employees’ IP. These changes to Aqua’s contributor license work to simplify the CLA as well as introduce a corporate CLA and uniformly enforce the changes across its open source portfolio.

Jellyfish launches DevOps Metrics

Jellyfish today announced the launch of Jellyfish DevOps Metrics. This new feature allows software development and DevOps teams to track and optimize the delivery of software. Users will also be able to automate the measurement of metrics, like Lead Time, Deployment Frequency, Mean Time to Restore, and Change Failure Rate.

Jellyfish DevOps Metrics analyzes signals from Continuous Integration, Incident Management, Issue Tracking, and other DevOps tools in order to provide constant visibility into the state of a team’s DevOps practices.

With this launch, users can measure and continuously improve the strategy and operations of their organization, spanning across the organization from the structure and allocation of resources to the health and performance of their teams. This works to ensure fast and efficient software delivery.