Dynamsoft has released an update to its Barcode Reader SDK, with a pure JavaScript API Edition. The new version will enable cross-browser and cross-platform barcode scanning, the company explained.

The new SDK supports real-time localization and decoding of 1D and 2D barcodes from static images and decoding from a camera’s video stream.

How Google ensures that Play Store ratings and reviews are trustworthy

Google is working to make Google Play ratings and reviews more trustworthy. Examples of ways that an app could violate the Play Store’s policies include bad content in reviews, fake ratings, and incentivized ratings.

This year, the Google Play Trust & Safety team developed a system that uses human intelligence and machine learning to detect and enforce policy violations in reviews. Periodically, skilled reviewers go through and ensure that the decisions made by machine learning models are accurate.

Clojure 1.10 now available

Clojure 1.10 has been released. Clojure is a dialect of the Lisp programming language for Java. This release focuses on improving error reporting and Java compatibility.

Error reporting now categorized errors based on their plane of execution, contains additional information about location and context, and presents phase-specific error messages with better location reporting.

The language also now requires Java 8 or higher, and is compatible with Java 8 and Java 11. Changes in regards to Java are bytecode-related bug fixes, removed use of deprecated APIs, and updates to the module system introduced in Java 9.

Neurala introduces an AI-assisted video annotation tool to Brain Builder

Neurala has released a new AI-assisted video annotation tool within Brain Builder, which is a platform for creating deep learning applications. According to Neurala, automated video annotation will accelerate data preparation for neural networks, which will enable organizations to deploy AI faster.

“Traditional approaches to AI data preparation are extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive, requiring large amounts of data that needs to be painstakingly and expensively annotated,” said Massimiliano Versace, co-founder and CEO of Neurala. “Our aim with Brain Builder is to lower that barrier to entry with easy-to-use annotation tools. With the addition of video annotation, we’re able to automate data preparation even further, helping organizations reduce time and cost of AI data preparation by at least 50 percent.”