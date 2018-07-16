Dynamsoft’s Dynamic Web TWAIN document scanning SDK has been updated to version 14.0. The new version adds improvements to workflow efficiency when working with images and uploading files.

It also includes an optimized HTML5 image viewer which support loading local images using drag-and-drop. The image viewer also enables users to adjust image sequences using drag-and-drop capabilities and select multiple image areas for OCR or erasing.

Other new features include a new image upload module for the HTML5 for Windows Edition, a 64-bit service, 64-bit scan module, and 64-bit PDF rasterizer.

Undo closes a $14 million Series B funding round

Undo, a software debugging technology company, has closed a $14 million Series B funding round led by Cambridge Innovation Capital. New investors include Global Brain Corporation and Parkwell Advisors Ltd, in addition to existing investors such as Rockspring, Martlet, Sir Peter Michael, the Cambridge Angels group, and Jaan Tallinn.

According to Undo, the funding will be used to expand its software development team, accelerate product development, and expand its US operations. The company’s software debugging technology provides capture and replay capabilities for diagnosing severe software faliures in test or production and fixing critical bugs.

Intel announces plans to acquire eASIC

Intel has announced it is acquiring eASIC, a structured ASICs provider. The acquisition will help Intel expand its structured ASIC portfolio. According to the company, structured ASICs are used to optimize power-efficiency and performance.

The acquisition will enable Intel to meet customers’ needs of time-to-market, features, performance, cost, power, and product life cycles.

“Specifically, having a structured ASICs offering will help us better address high-performance and power-constrained applications that we see many of our customers challenged with in market segments like 4G and 5G wireless, networking and IoT. We can also provide a low-cost, automated conversion process from FPGAs (including competing FPGAs) to structured ASICs,” wrote Dan McNamara, corporate vice president and general manager of the Programmable Solutions Group at Intel in a post.

Apache Phoenix 5.0.0 is now available

The Apache Software Foundation has announced the release of the next major version of Apache Phoenix, 5.0.0. Apache Phoenix is used for enabling SQL-based online transaction processing and operational analytics for Apache Hadoop. It uses Apache HBase as a backing store and provides integrations with other Apache products including Spark, Hive, Pig, Flume, and MapReduce.

As part of this release, the ASF has cleaned up deprecated APIs and leveraged new performant APIs, refactored coprocessor implementations, and ensured that Hive and Spark Integration working in the latest versions of Hive and Spark.