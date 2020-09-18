GitHub CLI 1.0 reduces context switching and helps developers more easily script and create their workflows.

With GitHub CLI 1.0, users can run their entire GitHub workflow from their terminal, call the GitHub API to script nearly action and connect to GitHub Enterprise in addition to GitHub.com.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

Google updates Coral accelerator

The update adds the M.2 Accelerator with Dual Edge TPU which was used in Google’s Series One room kits where it helped remove interruptions and made the audio clearer for better video meetings.

“The ability to scale across multiple edge accelerators isn’t limited to only two Edge TPUs. As edge computing expands to local data centers, cell towers, and gateways, multi-Edge TPU configurations will be required to help process increasingly sophisticated ML models,” according to the Google team.

To encourage more developers to build products with Coral Intelligence, Google also dropped the prices on several of its products.

Additional details on the update are available here.

Open Mainframe Project launches four new projects

Open Mainframe Project announced four new projects as well as a COBOL working group and Micro Focus as a new member.

CBT Tape, GenevaERS, Software Discovery Tool and Mainframe Open Education have been accepted as new projects.

“The Open Mainframe Project is a crucial pillar that intertwines the mainframe industry with the open source community,” said John Mertic, the director of program management for the Linux Foundation. “We depend on our members to suggest new projects while we ensure a vendor-neutral governance that helps breathe new life into traditional technologies like COBOL and CBT Tape. We look forward to continued growth in both the development and use of these technologies.”

Firefox Send and Firefox notes

Firefox announced the end of life for Firefox Send and Firefox Notes as some users were beginning to use Send to ship malware and conduct spear phishing attacks, according to the company.

“In the intervening period, as we weighed the cost of our overall portfolio and strategic focus, we made the decision not to relaunch the service. Because the service is already offline, no major changes in status are expected,” Mozilla wrote in a blog post.

The Firefox Notes desktop browser extension will remain available for existing installs and will include an option to export all notes, however it will no longer be maintained by Mozilla and will no longer be installable.