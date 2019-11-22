GitLab 12.5 was released this week with EKS cluster creation and an environments dashboard. According to the company, EKS cluster is crucial in today’s multi-cloud world.

GitLab’s new environments dashboard provides a single point of access to the status of environments in all groups and projects.

In addition, Crossplane has been integrated and deployable as a GitLab Managed App, removing the friction and effort of provisioning and managing cloud service dependencies by allowing admins to declaratively provision and securely consume managed services from a cloud of their choice, the company explained.

Other features of the release include Sourcegraph integration and new security improvements.

More information is available here.

ConnectALL 2.9.9 with integration for Tricentis Tosca

The ConnectALL Integration Platform 2.9.9 is now available with integration support for Tricentis Tosca, a continuous testing platform.

“Your business teams, development teams, scrum masters, testing and other teams can synchronize requirements from requirements management tools or user stories from agile tools to Tosca requirements and failed tests from Tosca to defects in agile tools. It also enables automatic reporting of defects found during test execution from QA to development. Integrating Tosca with other tools in the DevOps pipeline gives users higher agility, traceability, and improves product quality,” the company explained in a post.

Tricentis Tosca integration supports synchronization of Standard Fields, Custom Fields and Attachments as well as record types such as Requirement Sets, Requirements and Defects.

Automation Anywhere announces $290 million

Automation Anywhere announced that it has received $290 million in Series B funding.

The company said that the new funding will help accelerate its vision to empower customers to automate end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office with an artificial intelligence (AI) powered intelligent automation platform.

“Never before has there been such a transformative shift in the way we work, with artificially intelligent software bots changing how people, processes and technology interact for productivity gains,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere.

Embarcadero introduces RAD Studio 10.3.3

Embarcadero announced the release of RAD Studio 10.3.3 with new application development support for Android 64-bit and tooling for Docker containers.

This allows developers to build 64-applications for five platforms from a single Delphi codebase, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

“Scarce developer resources make this even more challenging. RAD Studio 10.3.3 is the fastest way to develop high-performance, native applications that can run on multiple platforms using the same code base. Nothing comes close in terms of efficiency and performance,” said Atanas Popov, general manager of Embarcadero and Idera’s Developer Tools division.