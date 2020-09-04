GitLab announced that it is lowering the current monthly usage limit as it found that 98.5% of free users are using 400 CI/CD minutes or less per month.

“While we are excited by this exponential growth, our underlying costs to support this growth have increased significantly. As GitLab matures as both a company and a product, we must focus on becoming a more efficient company,” GitLab wrote in a post.

CI/CD minute limits will remain unchanged for open source, education, and startup programs.

Microsoft launches deepfake detector to fight against misinformation

Microsoft launched Microsoft Video Authenticator that can analyze a still photo or video to provide a percentage chance or confidence score that the media is artificially manipulated.

It works by detecting the blending boundary of the deepfake and subtle fading or greyscale elements that might not be detectable by the human eye.

Microsoft also announced new technology that can both detect manipulated content and assure people that the media they’re viewing is authentic.

Additional details are available here.

Redis Labs achieves Advanced Technology Partner status in AWS Partner Network

The company received the designation in part by demonstrating verifiable success with customers.

“Achieving APN Advanced Technology Partner status represents another important step in Redis Labs’ commitment to give customers choice and align with their cloud journey,” said Jason Forget, the chief revenue officer and general manager at Redis Labs. “We look forward to working even more closely with AWS to solve customers’ needs to easily build, deploy, and leverage AWS services with Redis Enterprise Cloud.”

The Advanced tier is the highest designation APN Technology Partners can achieve in the program. Additional details are available here.

Volterra unveils distributed load balancer, API Gateway and API Security to simplify and secure distributed cloud-native applications

The new VoltMesh capabilities and self-service model enable DevOps teams to more dynamically deploy, secure, and operate modern applications across clusters and clouds vs legacy point products.

“In contrast to point products like a load balancer or API gateway that were designed to provide a single function for legacy applications, VoltMesh provides multiple services for cloud-native workloads via a single SaaS platform for seamless collaboration, simplified automation and centralized observability,” the company wrote in a post.

VoltMesh can be deployed in clusters across multiple cloud providers. It can also be seamlessly enabled within Volterra’s application delivery network (ADN) for securing and accelerating application performance to global users.