DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) has been acquired by Google. The acquisition will enable DORA to create better user experiences in Google Cloud for developers and operations through data-driven insights.

“The best, most innovative organizations develop and deliver their software faster, more reliably, more securely, and with higher quality, standing as high performers in technology,” said Dr. Nicole Forsgren, CEO and chief scientist of DORA. “We are excited to join a team committed to delivering research-backed DevOps practices, and we look forward to continuing our work to understand key capabilities, measure value-driven outcomes, and optimize processes to help teams deliver their software as they move to the cloud.”

Automation Anywhere launches a mobile app for RPA

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) company Automation Anywhere has announced a mobile app for securely managing RPA bots built using its intelligent RPA platform. According to the company, the app will expand the reach of RPA in the enterprise.

“It’s estimated that individuals spend an average of four hours a day on their mobile devices,” said Abhijit Kakhandiki, senior vice president, Products and Engineering for Automation Anywhere. “The ability to control bots and manage the entire digital workforce from a mobile device, always within easy reach, is a gamechanger.”

NVIDIA to open robotics research lab in Seattle

NVIDIA has announced that it is opening a new robotics research lab near the University of Washington in Seattle. The purpose of the lab is to drive robotics research to enable a next generation of robots that will be able to perform complex manipulation tasks and safely work among humans.

According to NVIDIA, about 50 research scientists, faculty visitors, and student interns will conduct research at the lab. “In the past, robotics research has focused on small, independent projects rather than fully integrated systems. We’re bringing together a collaborative, interdisciplinary team of experts in robot control and perception, computer vision, human-robot interaction, and deep learning,” said Dieter Fox, senior director of robotics research at NVIDIA and professor in the UW Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering.