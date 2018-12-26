In 2017, Google founded its People + AI Research (PAIR) team in order to conduct research and develop new technology that would facilitate productive partnerships between humans and artificial intelligence.

Over the course of the last year, PAIR has worked to create a design library, talk more about AI across different disciplines, and create open-source tools for developers and designers, such as TensorFlow.js. In 2019, the team will continue to expand its work for engineers, UX designers, and everyday users.

SpaceVim 1.0.0 released

SpaceVim 1.0.0 has been released, after being in development for two years. SpaceVim is a community-driven distribution of vim that was inspired by spacemacs. It manages plugin collections in layers, which helps collect related packages together.

The first stable release includes several new features and bug fixes. A complete list of features can be found here.

LG Electronics joins the Korean Fair Trade Commission’s lawsuit against Qualcomm

LG Electronics is the most recent manufacturer to join the Korean Fair Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm. The lawsuit was originally started in 2016 due to the FTC’s belief that Qualcomm has abused its market position to maintain a monopoly on the market.

Other participants in the suit against Qualcomm include Samsung (which has since withdrawn), Apple, Intel, MediaTek, and Huawei. According to Business Korea, it will take several more years for the suit to come to a close.