JQuery has announced the release of jQuery 3.4. The team has stated that this will be the last release in the 3.x branch, and it will begin working on jQuery 4.0.

It has made improvements to the process of getting and setting dimensions, added support for “nonce” and “nomodule,” and fixed the expected state for radio elements. In this release, the selector engine, Sizzle, is being deprecated.

Google reveals AI Platform

At Google Cloud Next, Google announced AI Platform, which will provide a way for teams to prepare, build, run, and manage machine learning projects in a single interface. AI Platform is in beta.

“When approaching AI projects, businesses grapple with a variety of problems—from unstructured data to siloed teams to complex deployments. They need a place that brings all these things together in a way that makes ML easier and more collaborative,” Google wrote in a post.

Rasa raises $13 million in Series A funding

Rasa has raised $13 million in Series A funding. Rasa’s tools allow developers with no AI expertise to build AI assistants. It will use the funding to move its headquarters to San Francisco, expand its team, and fuel growth, research, and development.

The funding round was led by Accel and existing investor Basis Set Ventures participated.