GrapeCity, provider of enterprise software development tools, today announced the GrapeCity Documents v5 release. This latest version brings users new features in all products in GrapeCity’s document API suite.

The GrapeCity Documents APIs are supported in .NET 6 applications without extra steps to generate documents. Additionally, The GrapeCity Documents API supports features that do not have a dependency on Adobe Acrobat, Microsoft Excel, or Microsoft Word.

This release brings new SVG support in GrapeCity Documents for PDF and GrapeCity Documents for Imaging, allowing developers to have more control over the image appearance in SVG format. With this, users can create, load, inspect, and modify the internal structure of an SVG image.

Tempo acquires ALM Works

Tempo Software, provider of team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions, recently announced the acquisition of ALM Works, a project management solution and developer of the Structure for Jira software suite.

This combination enables project managers to more easily understand if initiatives are on track and meeting objectives. This helps to provide organizations with the necessary visibility in order to move between strategy and daily execution, make informed decisions, and share progress with executives and shareholders.

In combination with Tempo’s recent acquisition of Roadmunk, the addition of ALM Works further strengthens its strategic portfolio management offering. This helps to meet the growing needs of distributed product organizations who need to project, plan, and adapt based on data and insights.

Microsoft Graph Bookings API update

Microsoft recently announced the launch of new key features being added to the Microsoft Graph Bookings APIs. These features include SMS notifications, online meetings, group appointments, and custom questions.

Currently, the SMS notification feature in the Bookings API is only available for users in the United States and Canada on Bookings Calendars created in the NAM region. SMS notifications can be enabled for a bookingService as well as at bookingAppointment level.

For more information, visit here.