IBM announced several new IBM Watson technologies designed to help organizations begin identifying, understanding, and analyzing some of the most challenging aspects of the English language with greater clarity.

The technologies represent the first commercialization of key Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities to come from IBM Research’s Project Debater, an AI system capable of debating humans on complex topics, IBM explained.

The company will focus on advanced sentiment analysis to make AI more capable of understanding complicated word schemes like idioms; summarization to pull textual data from a variety of sources; and advanced topic clustering which builds on insights gathered from Project Debater.

Threat Stack announces Ruby support

The new Ruby on Rails support for Threat Stack Application Security Monitoring aims to extend security throughout the entire software development life cycle and provides Threat Stack’s customers with full-stack security observability.

“Threat Stack is a firm believer that security teams need unified visibility into their entire cloud ecosystem and throughout the entire software development life cycle,” said Brian Ahern, CEO of Threat Stack. “The addition of Ruby support will enable our customers to deploy Threat Stack Application Security Monitoring more broadly and extend full stack security observability to more applications.”

GitLab announces Remote Work report

GitLab’s remote work report found that 52% of remote workers say they’re less likely to travel and view themselves to be more productive (52%) and efficient (48%) when working remotely.

“For employees, this structure enables off-peak lifestyles, family-friendly flexible schedules, and improved work/life harmony. We believe that a world with more all-remote companies will be a more prosperous one, with opportunity more equally distributed,” said Sid Sijbrandij, the CEO and co-founder of GitLab.

CheerpX update

CheerpX makes it possible to securely run unmodified binary code in a browser, and is based on a sophisticated JIT engine that generates WebAssembly code on the fly.

The developers behind the project plan to use this technology to execute Adobe’s Flash Player plugin.

An update on the technical status of the project, as well as a demonstration showing how AS3, AS2, and Flex content can run seamlessly on WebAssembly is available here.