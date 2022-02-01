Idera, parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, recently announced that it has acquired Yellowfin, the embedded data analytics and business intelligence platform for augmented business users and developers.

With this, Yellowfin joins apilayer, Embarcadero, Filestack, Froala, FusionCharts, LANSA, Sencha, UltraEdit, and Whole Tomato as a part of Idera’s Developer Tools Business. Yellowfin brings with it several innovative features such as the recent addition of NQL (Natural Language Queries) and Stories.

“Yellowfin delivers a critical component of application development that aligns with Idera’s pillars of product excellence: ease of use, quality, and scalability,” said Atanas Popov, general manager of Idera’s Developer Tools Business.

Fastly launches Fastly Academy

The global edge cloud network provider, Fastly, just announced its on-demand learning center, Fastly Academy. This release is intended to help users sharpen their skills as well as assisting curious developers looking for more information about Fastly’s products and platform.

Fastly Academy provides users with a self-service learning environment, helping them to achieve faster onboarding and reduced time-to-value as they build, secure, and deliver different websites and applications. Additionally, it includes training for multiple different levels of learning, making it inclusive for both newer and more advanced developers.

Jellyfish raises $71 million in Series C

Jellyfish today announced that it has raised $71 million in a Series C funding round led by Accel, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global. The team at the engineering management platform intends to use this influx of financing to accelerate its mission of elevating engineering leaders from executors to influencers of business strategy by scaling all functions in 2022.

Wing Venture Capital and other previous investors also participated in the round which comes after a year of growth for Jellyfish, as it more than tripled its revenue in 2021. With this, the Jellyfish team has grown exponentially as well, tripling in size in the last year.

“Jellyfish created the Engineering Management Platform category and is the first and only product to answer executive questions about what is happening in the engineering organization. The company brings transparency and enables data-driven decision making for engineering leaders across industries,” said Matt Gatto, managing director at Insight Partners.