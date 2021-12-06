LogDNA, the observability data platform, today announced a $50 million Series D funding round led by cybersecurity investment and advisory firm, NightDragon. This financing round also includes participation from existing investors Emergence and Initialized Capital.

The investment comes on the heels of Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500, which highlighted LogDNA’s 1293% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. This influx of financing will allow LogDNA to accelerate time to market for a new observability data pipeline solution that will enable enterprises to ingest all of their data into a single platform, normalize it, and route it to the correct teams.

Microsoft introduces new Azure SDK for Go

Microsoft recently unveiled the latest set of Azure SDK modules for Go that are currently in beta. These modules follow the Azure SDK Guidelines to provide an improved developer experience and they are grouped into management and client modules.

The management module allows the user to manage resources in their Azure subscription, by creating and managing instances of Azure services. The client module allows users to use the capabilities exposed by instances of a service. The client modules include Azure Core, Identity, Tables, Key Vault, Secrets, Blob Storage, Cosmos DB, and Service Bus.

Support has been added for Advisor, Alerts Management, Analysis Services, App Platform, and more since Microsoft’s September announcement of management modules for Go. Users can get the latest modules using pkg.go.dev or view the latest source code in the Azure SDK for go repository.

NeoSec unveiled integration with Kong

NeoSec, the company discovering and protecting APIs using behavioral analytics, today announced that it has formed a partnership with Kong Inc. in order to integrate its API security platform with Kong Gateway to provide a complete enterprise-class solution for managing and securing APIs and microservices.

An integration with NecSec enables Kong users to gain enterprise API security capabilities to protect their critical business processes. This technology integration is the first API security solution with closed loop feedback into an API gateway.

Giora Engel, chief executive officer at NeoSec said, “Our strategic partnership with Kong enables the platforms to natively work together using their existing Kong Gateway Enterprise deployment without requiring any changes to the production pipeline.”