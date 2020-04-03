Microsoft announced the .NET 5.0 Preview 2, which contains a set of smaller features and performance improvements.

This includes code quality improvements in RyuJIT and changes to the garbage collector.

The company said it is continuing to work on bigger features for the 5.0, some of which are starting to show up as initial designs at dotnet/designs.

Lightstep releases observability platform

The Lightstep observability platform includes telemetry data in which Lightstep customers get access to memory, CPU, and network metrics for free.

It also includes new Error Analysis intelligence can resolve complex, multi-service regressions in less than a minute, and allows users to compare deployment versions instantly.

“We can analyze metrics the same way we do your trace data: by surfacing exactly what you need to resolve an issue or improve performance,” Lightstep wrote in a post.

Testlio introduces networked testing

Testlio 3.0 provides new modules, a new UI/UX, new integration frameworks, and enhanced software engines.

Testlio 3.0 now provides Tests and Runs and the upgraded Testlio Builds service now equips seamless package handoffs from CI/CD systems.

The updated version also offers networked testing capabilities such as burstable swarm teams, compressed testing windows, and connected real systems.

University teams up on live coding online bootcamp

Fullstack Academy and Louisiana University joined forces to offer a ‘Live Online” bootcamp.

The 26-week part-time training program is a response to the surge in job growth in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans regions.

The bootcamp will teach students how to monitor and secure systems, networks, and applications, as well as deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches.

