With the release of Facebook’s State of React Native 2018, the company has announced it is working on a large-scale rearchitecture of the framework. The rearchitecture is meant to make the framework more flexible and enable it to integrate better with native infrastructure in hybrid JavaScript/native apps.

The company says it will take what it has learned in the past five years to accomplish this. Most of what is internal to React Native will be rewritten, but Facebook claims that existing Reach Native apps will continue working with few or no changes.

The rearchitecture will have three major changes. It will change the threading model, incorporate async rendering capabilities to allow for multiple rendering priorities and simplify asynchronous data handling, and simplify the bridge to make it faster and more lightweight.

.NET Core 2.1 has been released for Red Hat platforms

.NET Core 2.1 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift has been announced. This version features improved build performance, improved runtime performance, improved networking performance, new Span<T> based APIs, extended cryptography APIs, API support for Brotli compression, and a new way of deploying tools as NuGet Packages.

Microsoft details how to get started with Python in Visual Studio Code and Visual Studio

Microsoft has spent the last few years trying to bring Python developer tools to Azure, Visual Studio Code, and Visual Studio. The company has released a guide on how to best get started with Python in Microsoft’s environments.

According to the company, there is a tutorial within Visual Studio Code called Getting Started with Python that installs the extension and gets the basic features up and running. It also details how to select the proper interpreter for Python within Visual Studio Code.

Within Visual Studio, developers can install support for Python by either selecting the Python Development workload or the Data science and analytical applications workload.

PrizmDoc Cloud is granted SOC 2 Type 1 certification

Accusoft’s PrizmDoc Cloud has been granted a SOC 2 Type 1 certification by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for cloud computing services. This certification affirms that PrizmDoc Cloud is fully compliant with key security and performance criteria.

SOC 2 sets five standards for cloud service providers to uphold, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.