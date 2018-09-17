The systems programming language Rust has reached version 1.29. While the 1.29 release is small, it provides a foundation for bigger changes planned for versions 1.30 and 1.31. The two most significant things in this release are new abilities for Cargo.

The first is a method for automatically fixing code that has warnings in it and the second is a number of lints for catching common mistakes. This release also features three new stabilized APIs.

Google begins open sourcing the Firebase Android SDKs

Google has open-sourced the first of the Firebase Android SDKs, including Cloud Firestore, Cloud Functions, Realtime Database, Storage, and FirebaseCommon SDKs. The company intends to release even more SDKs in the future.

For the SDKs found in the repository, GitHub is the place developers should look to for information on the progress of new features and bug fixes, as well as for building a local copy of the SDK on their development machine to preview upcoming releases. The project can also be found in the Google Open Source directory or firebaseopensource.com.

Linus Torvalds apologizes for recent behavior

In an email, Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, apologized for recent behavior and announced that he is taking some time off as a result. Torvalds wrote that it was brought to his attention last week that over the years he has written emails that were “unprofessional and uncalled for.”

He wrote that he is taking time offer to get help on how to better understand others’ emotions and respond more appropriately. “The above is basically a long-winded way to get to the somewhat painful personal admission that hey, I need to change some of my behavior, and I want to apologize to the people that my personal behavior hurt and possibly drove away from kernel development entirely,” Torvalds wrote.

SmartBear’s SoapUI Pro 2.5 now available

SmartBear has released version 2.5 of SoapUI Pro, which is a testing platform for REST and SOAP APIs. This release adds native Docker support, expanded automated test creation, and native integrations with CI servers such as Jenkins, TeamCity, and VSTS.

“Docker has gained popularity and mainstream adoption due to how it enables teams to develop and test applications faster and at scale,” said Christian Wright, EVP and GM, API Business at SmartBear. “With this latest release of SoapUI Pro, we are making it seamless for our customers to integrate API testing into the Docker ecosystem, so they can accelerate their continuous delivery efforts while ensuring they ship the highest quality APIs.”