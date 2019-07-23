The Serverless Framework has been expanded to include real-time monitoring, testing, secrets management and security features in a unified experience.

“Our new goal is to give developer teams everything they need to build incredible amounts of amazing work, without having to ask, ‘Now, how do I test, monitor and secure this?,’ ” wrote Austen Collins, CEO of Serverless. “We’re fighting in the name of simplicity with the Serverless Framework. As it evolves into a more complete solution, we hope it enables everyone to build more and manage less.”

Serverless said the deployment framework is also now able to check an app for metrics, error and performance alerts, deployment notifications and automated test.

Docker Enterprise 3.0 GA released

Docker Enterprise 3.0 is now generally available and includes new features such as simplified Kubernetes, automated deployment of containers and Kubernetes, and a new Docker Desktop Enterprise tool.

Docker says it aims to simplify the inherent complexity of Kubernetes with Docker Kubernetes Service (DKS), an offering that integrates Kubernetes from the developer desktop to production servers, with included ‘sensible secure defaults.’ Lifecycle automation tools for day 1 and 2 operations have been added.

In addition, the new Docker Enterprise tool decreases the ‘time-to-Docker’ by accelerating developer onboarding and improving developer productivity, according to Docker. The detailed list of features is available here.

Apache Netbeans 1.1 released

The Apache Software Foundation announced the release of Apache NetBeans 1.1, a full IDE for Java SE, Java EE, PHP and JavaScript development with some Groovy language support.

Version 1.1 is the first Apache NetBeans release outside the Apache Incubator. However, 1.1 has not been heavily tested as the LTS release, which is scheduled for April 2020, according to ASF.

CircleCI announces $56 million series D round of funding

CircleCI announced that it raised $56 million in Series D funding — bringing the total to $115.5 million — which it intends to use for product expansion globally and furthering their position in CI/CD platforms.

“Our rapid pace of change over the last 18 months reflects our industry as a whole: software development is increasingly complex, fragmented, and difficult to map. CircleCI is in the unique position to help engineering organizations write better software and deliver value faster,” says Jim Rose, CEO of CircleCI. “Our product strategy combines an agnostic, build anything, anywhere roadmap with a deep focus on lifting business value delivery of software everywhere.”

CircleCI said that it plans to focus on orbs as its means for platform extensibility, allowing developers to connect their favorite tools to their CI/CD pipeline. It also plans to increase its VCS and build environment agnosticism.