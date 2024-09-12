Docker has announced that it is reworking its subscription plans to give all plans access to more capabilities and services, and is also updating the pricing to reflect the additions.

Docker’s plans include Docker Personal, Docker Pro, Docker Team, and Docker Business and they all have been reworked plans to enable customers to access everything they need under a single subscription with clearly laid out consumption limits and the ability to add more as needed. The changes to the plans will be effective November 15th.

All plans include access to Docker Desktop, Docker Hub, Docker Build Cloud, Docker Scout, and Testcontainers Cloud. Team and Business plans will include unlimited vulnerability analysis in Docker Scout, and Docker Build Cloud minutes and Docker Scout analyzed repos are also now included across all the plans.

In addition, image pull and storage limits for Docker Hub are switching to consumption based pricing, which Docker says will affect only the highest commercial customers, which equates to less than 3% of accounts. The higher image pull limits are intended to benefit most Docker Team and Docker Business customers on Service Accounts, because the higher limits will get rid of previously incurred fees.

With the new changes also come changes to pricing. Docker Personal is still free and Docker Business pricing is remaining the same as well. Docker Pro is increasing from $5 to $9/month and Docker Team is increasing from $9/user/month to $15/user/month.

“These updates are just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to providing developers with the best tools in the industry,” Giri Sreenivas, chief product officer at Docker, wrote in a blog post explaining the changes. “As we continue to invest in our tools and technologies, development teams can expect even more enhancements that will empower them to achieve their development goals.”

Docker’s blog post also includes an FAQ which lays out exactly what is now included in each different plan.