The availability of the SharePoint Framework 1.14 Release Candidate brings users updates for Viva Connections, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint Online experiences. The general availability of SharePoint Framework 1.14 is set for mid-February with no planned adjustments.

Microsoft encourages users to submit any feedback on the Release Candidate using the sp-dev-docs issue list. Key features of this Release Candidate include:

Updated Adaptive Card Extensions scaffolding to be more succinct

Streamlined Yeoman generator experience further for all solution types

Additional issue fixes based on the customer and partner reports at sp-dev-docs issue list

Additional fixes and adjustments on the component capabilities

For a full list of release features, see here.

Salt Security raises $140 million in Series D

The API security company Salt Security today announced that it has closed a Series D funding round accumulating $140 million. The round was led by CapitalG with participation from all existing investors.

Salt Security intends to use this financing to expand R&D investment, fuel sales and marketing, and more quickly grow its international operations in order to address the increasing number of cyber threats currently targeting APIs.

This funding brings the company’s total valuation to $1.4 billion and comes just eight months after it raised $70 million in a Series C funding round.

Datadog completes acquisition of CoScreen

Datadog, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the collaboration platform for technical teams, CoScreen. With this, several new capabilities are brought to Datadog’s platform, all intended to assist engineers in sharing their screens and working together during incident and security response, pair programming, prototyping, debugging, and other activities in an integrated, joint workspace.

“Bringing teams together has always been Datadog’s core mission,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, senior VP of product and community at Datadog. “Adding CoScreen’s real-time communication capabilities helps our customers bring distributed teams closer together and move forward with in-product collaboration. The end result is higher developer productivity, faster incident response and reduced mean time to resolution.”

Creatio 8.0 Atlas released

The low code solution for process management and CRM, Creatio, released Creatio 8.0 Atlas, bringing additional tools in order to successfully build enterprise applications and workflows using no-code.

Key features of this release include:

Application Hub to jump start the creation of new apps

No-code Designer to create and modify pages, data models, workflows, and integrations

Freedom UI Designer to create any type of UI page leveraging tools for layout, UI actions and behavior, color schemes, and more

See here to request a free trial and get started using Creatio 8.0 Atlas.