Snyk announced that it closed a $530 million Series F investment, which now totals the company’s funding to-date to $8.5 billion.

“This new investment, together with the rapid adoption of our platform and growing customer base, validates our developer security vision,” said Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. “When security starts with the world’s expanding pool of developers – estimated to reach 45 million by 20301 – organizations of all sizes will be able to truly reap the rewards of digital transformation, while also making the world’s software safer.”

Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams.

Upcoming Visual Studio extensibility updates

Microsoft recently announced the release of Visual Studio 2022, an update aimed to improve the development experience. With that, Microsoft is also aiming to improve VS extension writing and usage by adding several extensibility updates. In order to simplify these extensibility releases, Microsoft created the new VSExtensibility GitHub repository. This will be a one-stop location for all of the updates relating to extensibility news, code samples, and documentation on preview features.

In order to migrate your extension to be VS 2022-compatible if you are an existing extension author, you will have to use the VS 2022 extension migration guidance. Many popular extensions such as CodeRush, VSVim, Productivity Power Tools, and most Mads Krisitensen extensions are now available, with more to come as the official release date of VS 2022 approaches.

In addition to this, VS 2022 offers extensions to the Language Server Protocol (LSP), the Visual Studio Community Toolkit, and a new Out-of-Proc Extensibility Model.

Rust 1.55

In Rust 1.55, cargo deduplicates compiler errors, and the new version contains faster, more correct float parsing to use the Eisel-Lemire algorithm, which brings both speed improvements and improved correctness.

Also, the ‘std::io::ErrorKind’ variants were updated and open range patterns were added.

The full list of changes is available here.

KubeMQ is now available under open-source license

KubeMQ, the Kubernetes native message broker, is now available as an open-source project.

The community version supports all the messaging patterns, connectors, bridges, can be deployed anywhere, and run in production.

Additional details on the project are available here.