Spring Cloud GCP version 1.0 is now generally available. The project enables developers to build Spring Boot applications that consume GCP services “easily and idiomatically,” according to the company

It is designed to facilitate the development of applications with simpler configuration and less boilerplate code. Applications created using Spring Cloud GCP are portable in hybrid on-premises and cloud-based environments, Google explained.

“Developed in collaboration with the Spring Team at Pivotal, this project implements familiar Spring idioms and abstractions to bring the benefits of Spring and Spring Boot to Java developers using GCP services. This way, Spring Cloud lets Java developers write more maintainable applications with less boilerplate code and simpler configuration, and that are portable in a hybrid on-premises and cloud-based environment,” Google’s software engineer Mike Eltsufin and developer advocate Ray Tsang, wrote in a post.

OpenMetrics is accepted into the CNCF Sandbox

OpenMetrics has been accepted into the CNCF Sandbox. OpenMetrics is a specification for metrics exposition. Google is currently working on ways to support the project in OpenCensus, which is a set of uniform tracing and stats libraries that work with multiple vendors’ services.

According to Google, OpenMetrics was derived from the stats formats used in Prometheus and Google’s Monarch time-series infrastructure. It was designed to be both familiar to developers and capable of operating at extreme scale.

“Google has a history of innovation in the metric monitoring space, from its early success with Borgmon, which has been continued in Monarch and Stackdriver. OpenMetrics embodies our understanding of what users need for simple, reliable and scalable monitoring, and shows our commitment to offering standards-based solutions,” said Sumeer Bhola, lead engineer on Monarch and Stackdriver at Google.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Linux Foundation launch the Academy Software Foundation

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Linux Foundation have been working together to launch the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF). ASWF will provide a neutral forum for open-source developers in the movie and media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies such as image creation, visual effects, animation, and sound.

“Open Source Software has enabled developers and engineers to create the amazing visual effects and animation that we see every day in the movies, on television and in video games,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation. “With the Academy Software Foundation, we are providing a home for this community of open source developers to collaborate and drive the next wave of innovation across the motion picture and broader media industries.”

Federacy launches to offer bug bounties for startups

A new project called Federacy has been launched to offer bug bounties for startups. The project will enlist to security researchers in the world to test and discover vulnerabilities in projects and work to remediate found issues.

“It isn’t just the code you’ve authored that can get you into trouble. Every dependency, library, module and framework is a potential vulnerability as well. We’re building communities of companies and researchers to be stewards of the open source software we’ve built our businesses on,” Federacy wrote on its website.