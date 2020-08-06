Sumo Logic released the Sumo Logic AWS Observability Solution and the Sumo Logic Software Development Observability Solution to deepen observability across operations, security, business, and customer experiences power by continuous intelligence.

“Observability is the latest evolutionary step in methodology that DevOps and DevSecOps teams employ to deliver reliable digital services that, in turn, deliver best-in-class customer experience. To be reliable means always available, performant and secure,” said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of strategy and solutions for Sumo Logic. “We’re excited to roll out these new and expanded observability solutions and capabilities to empower DevOps and DevSecOps teams.”

The new solutions also includes Sumo Logic’s new Distributed Transaction Tracing, which enables customers to monitor and troubleshoot transaction execution and performance across a distributed application environment and the Sumo Logic Microservices Observability solution continue to build on capabilities for monitoring and troubleshooting Kubernetes platform and custom applications.

Flutter 1.2 now available

The Flutter 1.2 release includes performance improvements, mobile autofill, and a new widget.

The release also brings updates to the Flutter extension for Visual Studio Code that brings Dart DevTools directly into users’ IDEs, automatically updating the import statements.

In addition, it fixes a tooling performance issue with icon font tree shaking and makes font tree shaking the default behavior when building non-web apps.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

In-app review API for Google Play

The new API lets developers choose when to prompt users to write review within the app experience.

The review API is part of the Play Core Library, which is distributed for Java/Kotlin, C++, and Unity. It offers a lightweight API that allows apps to request a review and launch the review flow without users leaving the app.

“Because the best feedback is honest and unbiased, we designed the API to be self-contained and not require additional prompting other than to invoke the API. We’ve also placed cap limits to ensure that users won’t be prompted excessively should they choose not to leave a review,” Google wrote in a blog post.

GitLab Support no longer will process MFA resets for free accounts

From August 15th, GitLab Support will no longer be manually removing multi-factor authentication (MFA) from free accounts.

GitLab suggested that users who have MFA activated on their account generate recovery codes and store them in a secure location, use a hardware token whenever possible, and add an SSH key to their account to allow the generation of backup codes.

Additional details are available here.