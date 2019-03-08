TIBCO has announced that it has acquired in-memory data platform SnappyData. According to TIBCO, the acquisition will complement its Connected Intelligence platform by introducing a unified analytics data fabric that will enhance “analytics, data science, streaming, and data management for various use cases requiring speed, volume, and agility.”

“This acquisition aligns with our long-standing commitment to continued innovation and delivering the best possible solutions for our customers and partners. Together, TIBCO and SnappyData provide the ultimate data management platform, making the TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform one of the best solutions for driving real-time insights, such as predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and more,” said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer for TIBCO

Transposit raises $12.2 million in Series A funding

Transposit has raised $12.2 million in a Series A funding for its API composition platform. The platform will include features such as an email template app, airtable applicant tracker, and Slack data connector.

The funding round was led by Sutter Hill Ventures, with participation from SignalFire and Unusual Ventures.

Accenture releases new digital identity and access management solution

Accenture has announced the release of a new digital identity and access management (IAM) capability. The new solution will enable organizations to reduce the costs and risks of over-provisioning user accounts, Accenture explained.

“When it comes to managing user privileges, the provisioning of access should be based on precise knowledge of who a person is and why they need it,” said Kelly Bissell, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its global Security practice. “The challenge is that existing approaches to access management are built on guesswork instead of a complete level of information. With our IAM capability we’ve created a proactive approach to identity management that help reduce human error and cost and helps improve risk awareness and make outliers easier to identify.”

Visual Studio 2019 Preview 3 now available

Microsoft has announced that Preview 3 of Visual Studio 2019 is now available on Mac. According to Microsoft, highlights of this release include the ability to easily launch multiple instances from the IDE, the ability to create smaller and faster Android apps using Xamarin, the replacement of the Unity debugger, Git support, and increased stability.

More information on the release is available here.

Additionally, the company announced Visual Studio Code version 1.32 with key features like preview and apply color themes; keyboard shortcuts editor improvements; problems panel hover commands; and preferred code actions.