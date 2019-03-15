Google’s open-source JavaScript engine V8 will support JavaScript execution without having to allocate executable memory at runtime. According to Google, V8’s default configuration relies on the ability to allocate and modify executable memory at runtime. Google is adding this new capability because some use cases necessitate running V8 without executable memory.

The new capability is available in V8 v7.4, and Google is encouraging developers with special requirements to try out this new JIT-less mode.

Sencha launches its ExtAngular component library

Sencha has announced a new library with hundreds of UI components that Angular developers will be able to use. Key benefits of ExtAngular include the ability to leverage big data, slice and dice data using Pivot Grid, and create dynamic applications with components inspired by Material design.

It’s not easy to build an entire component library and maintain it over time, especially without any technical support,” said Sandeep Adwankar, senior product manager at Sencha. “And relying on components from the open source community introduces risks and challenges, as release timelines, maintainer commitment, and overall quality vary from project to project. ExtAngular solves this problem, enabling Angular developers to focus on what they do best while providing outstanding tools and technical expertise.”

Wipro announces new AI solutions on AWS

Wipro has announced new AI and machine learning solutions on AWS. The new solutions will allow organizations to govern supply chain processes and enable enhanced operational efficiency, productivity, and customer experience.

Some of Wipro’s solutions that are moving to AWS include Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Accounts Payable Auditor, Wipro HOLMES E-KYC and Wipro HOLMES Machine Learning for Contract solutions.

IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1 will add new options for customization

JetBrains has revealed that IntelliJ IDEA 2019.1 will introduce custom themes that will allow developers to design their own themes or use JetBrains’ new themes.

Users will be able to customize things such as icon colors, radio buttons, arrows, the color scheme, and more.

The capability will be available for all IntelliJ-based IDEs, including PhpStorm, PyCharm, RubyMine, WebStorm, DataGrip, GoLand, CLion, AppCode, and Rider.