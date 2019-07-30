Google Cloud announced that it will begin supporting VMware workloads, to offer customers “a wide breadth of choices for how to run their VMware workloads in a hybrid deployment,” according to a blog post.

“With VMware on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), customers will be able to leverage all of the familiarity and investment protection of VMware tools and training as they execute on their cloud strategies, and rapidly bring new services to market and operate them seamlessly and more securely across a hybrid cloud environment,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations at VMware.

Users will have full native support to the VMware stack, which includes vCenter, vSAN and NSX-T software deployed on a platform administered by CloudSimple for GCP.

The collaboration also brings Google Cloud integrations for VMware NSX Service Mesh and SD-Wan by VeloCloud, Google Cloud’s Anthos on VMware vSphere and a Google Cloud plug-in for VMware vRealize Automation.

Microsoft acquires BlueTalon

Microsoft acquired BlueTalon, a provider of unified data access control solutions to help enterprises become data-driven companies in a secure and compliant manner.

“As technology becomes more ingrained in our lives and our work, it must be simple to understand and control what data is collected and easily manage who has access to that data and for what purpose,” Microsoft wrote in a post. “This acquisition will enhance our ability to empower enterprises across industries to digitally transform while ensuring right use of data with centralized data governance at scale through Azure.”

BlueTalon provides a data-centric solution for data access management and auditing across the diverse systems that exist in modern data estates.

Kony receives $37 million

Cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions provider Kony announced that it received $37 million in debt financing from BMO’s Technology and Innovation Banking group.

Kony explained it will use the investment to accelerate the growth of the Kony DBX digital banking platform, which can deliver digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction, and the Kony Quantum low-code platform, which enables businesses to build web and mobile solutions for employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform.

“Low-code development platforms are emerging as a key strategy to accelerate app delivery to support digital business transformation. And they have the potential to make software development as much as 10 times faster than traditional methods,” John Rymer, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, stated in a blog post.

ArcBlock updates blockchain app development framework

ArcBlock announced that it upgraded the Forge Application Framework to improve the way developers create custom blockchains and build decentralized applications (DApps).

Developers can use the new Forge Simulator, a testing tool designed to simulate traffic, behavior and load on a DApp and blockchain. In addition, Forge Transactions includes support of any blockchain development platform with almost 20 different transaction protocols.

Also, blockchain node upgrades can help developers keep their software up to date. The detailed list of features is available here.