Microsoft recently announced that the first preview release of Windows Terminal of 2022 is here. Interested users can install Windows Terminal and Windows Terminal Preview from the Microsoft Store or from the GitHub repository.

With this release, the minimum supported version of Windows 10 for Windows Terminal 1.13+ is now 19041 (20H1). The new features coming to Windows Terminal Preview 1.13 are:

Updated settings UI design

Auto-elevate profiles

New rendering engine

Customizable bell sound

The release also brings several other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes. To learn more, visit here.

Google Workspace Essentials now available as a no-cost solution

The team at Google recently rolled out a new version of Google Workspace that is aimed at helping users bring the apps commonly used in their personal lives, into their work lives. Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition provides a no-cost solution for organizations looking to bring more collaboration and enhance teamwork into their business.

In order to use Google Workspace Essential Starter, sign up using your work email and invite teammates to collaborate using Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Chat, Drive, and Meet. Users then gain access to new ways of working collaboratively.

For more information, see here.

Skuid acquires InFlight

The team at Skuid, a toolkit creating human-centered digital experiences, announced that it will be acquiring InFlight Corporation. This combination aims to offer users a complete solution for enterprises seeking to optimize their people operations such as talent acquisition and talent management.

“This is a game-changer for the future of people operations applications. The combined capabilities of Skuid and InFlight present a much-needed solution for enterprises that want to design, create, and deliver impactful apps,” says Ryan Niemann, CEO of Skuid.