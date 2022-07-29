Gerrit, an open-source project from Google, is a highly extensible and configurable tool for web-based code review and repository management for all projects that utilize the Git version control system.

It works to enable teams to discuss code, serve Git as an integrated experience within the larger code review flow, and manage workflows with integrated and delegatable access controls.

According to Google, Gerrit is an essential part of the development workflow for products that are developed with Git, including Android and Chromium.

With Gerrit, teams are able to discuss code and boost “code fu” by talking about specifics, serve Git as an integrated experience within a larger code review flow, and manage workflows with deeply ingrained access controls.

Additionally, users can read and discuss old and new versions of files with syntax highlighting and colored differences. With this, specific sections of code can be communicated about in order to ensure that the right changes are being made.

Gerrit also offers users Git-enabled SSH and HTTPS servers compatible with every Git client. This allows for the simplification of Git repositories by allowing teams to host several Git repositories together.

Furthermore, Gerrit Code Review can be extended and customized by installing server-side plugins. Source code for additional plugins can be found through the project listing.

