The WYSIWYG website editor Wix has announced new AI creation capabilities in its mobile app builder.

Users describe their business and what features they have in mind and the AI will generate a complete app. The generated app can then be customized by the user, who can change components like sections, widgets, designs, themes, and more.

In an example the company gave, a user simply tells the AI that their company sells “high-quality sports shoes and sneakers” and it returns a ready-to-publish app tailored to the business and their target audience.

Wix provides a preview of the app that users can view before they decide to publish it to the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The new AI capabilities are available now, only for customers of the premium Branded App plan, which starts at $99 per month.

“Users can now create a custom native mobile app using the AI chat experience by simply describing their goals and visions and AI does the work,” said Noa Eiland, head of mobile apps at Wix. “We’re thrilled to expand our suite of AI tools to mobile with the launch of AI to our native mobile app builder.”