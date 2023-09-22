The following is a listing of automated testing tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

FEATURED PROVIDERS

APPVANCE is the leader in generative AI for Software Quality. Its premier product AIQ is an AI-native, unified software quality platform that delivers unprecedented levels of productivity to accelerate digital transformation in the enterprise. Leveraging generative AI and machine learning, AIQ robots autonomously validate all the possible user flows to achieve complete application coverage.

KEYSIGHT is a leader in test automation, where our AI-driven, digital twin-based solutions help innovators push the boundaries of test case design, scheduling, and execution. Whether you’re looking to secure the best experience for application users, analyze high-fidelity models of complex systems, or take proactive control of network security and performance, easy-to-use solutions including Eggplant and our broad array of network, security, traffic emulation, and application test software help you conquer the complexities of continuous integration, deployment, and test.

MABL is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. Mabl’s platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable browser, API and mobile web tests helps teams quickly deliver high-quality applications with confidence. That’s why brands like Charles Schwab, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Stack Overflow, and more rely on mabl to create the digital experiences their customers demand.

PARASOFT helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting embedded and enterprise markets, Parasoft’s proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline.

OTHER PROVIDERS

Applitools is built to test all the elements that appear on a screen with just one line of code, across all devices, browsers and all screen sizes. We support all major test automation frameworks and programming languages covering web, mobile, and desktop apps.

Digital.ai Continuous Testing provides expansive test coverage across 2,000+ real mobile devices and web browsers, and seamlessly integrates with best-in-class tools throughout the DevOps/DevSecOps pipeline.

IBM: Quality is essential and the combination of automated testing and service virtualization from IBM Rational Test Workbench allows teams to assess their software throughout their delivery life cycle. IBM has a market leading solution for the continuous testing of end-to-end scenarios covering mobile, cloud, cognitive, mainframe and more.

Micro Focus enables customers to accelerate test automation with one intelligent functional testing tool for web, mobile, API and enterprise apps. Users can test both the front-end functionality and back-end service parts of an application to increase test coverage across the UI and API.

Kobiton offers GigaFox on-premises or hosted, and solves mobile device sharing and management challenges during development, debugging, manual testing, and automated testing. A pre-installed and pre-configured Appium server provides “instant on” Appium test automation.

Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

ProdPerfect is an autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously identifies, builds and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production.

Progress Software’s Telerik Test Studio is a test automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

Sauce Labs provides a cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications. Optimized for use in CI and CD environment, and built with an emphasis on security, reliability and scalability, users can run tests written in any language or framework using Selenium or Appium.

SmartBear offers tools for software development teams worldwide, ensuring visibility and end-to-end quality through test management, automation, API development, and application stability. Popular tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and others.

testRigor helps organizations dramatically reduce time spent on test maintenance, improve test stability, and dramatically improve the speed of test creation. This is achieved through its support of “plain English” language that allows users to describe how to find elements on the screen and what to do with those elements from the end-user’s perspective. People creating tests on their system build 2,000+ tests per year per person. On top of it, testRigor helps teams deploy their analytics library in production that will make systems automatically produce tests reflecting the most frequently used end-to-end flows from production.