Eggplant: Eggplant’s intelligent testing and performance suite empowers teams to continuously create amazing, user-centric digital experiences that drive positive business outcomes. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics, Eggplant intelligent automation solutions hunt defects, and auto-generate test scripts to increase testing productivity, performance, efficiency, speed, and coverage. Eggplant solutions test the true UX, not the code, through intelligent image and text understanding, API automation, and WebDriver object automation — all within a single test.

Parasoft provides innovative tools that automate time-consuming testing tasks and provide management with intelligent analytics necessary to focus on what matters. Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software, by integrating static and runtime analysis; unit, functional, and API testing; and service virtualization. Parasoft supports software organizations as they develop and deploy applications in the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets. With developer testing tools, manager reporting/analytics, and executive dashboarding, Parasoft enables organizations to succeed in today’s most strategic development initiatives — agile, continuous testing, DevOps, and security.

Applause: Applause ensures digital experience quality for websites, mobile apps, IoT products and in-store interactions in a way no other approach can – through its crowdtesting technology platform and managed global community of over 300,000 professional and on-demand testers specializing in QA, usability, accessibility, security, automation, digital and more.

CA Technologies: CA’s comprehensive portfolio of continuous testing solutions, which includes CA Agile Requirements Designer, CA Test Data Management and CA BlazeMeter, provides the tools agile teams need to create the tests that will drive code development, ensure test data is available on-demand, automatically generate test scripts on business requirements and automatically execute test cases to build better, higher quality apps, faster.

CollabNet: CollabNet helps enterprises and government organizations develop and deliver high-quality software at speed. CollabNet was a Best in Show winner in the application lifecycle management and development tools category of the SD Times 100 for 14 consecutive years. CollabNet offers innovative solutions, consulting, and Agile training services.

Micro Focus’s Functional Testing solutions help to deliver high-quality software while reducing the cost and complexity of functional testing. Micro Focus’s solutions address the challenges of testing in agile and Continuous Integration scenarios, as well as hybrid applications, cloud and mobile platforms. Micro Focus ALM Octane provides insights into software, speeds up delivery, and ensures quality user experiences.

QASymphony: QASymphony offers two integrated solutions built for TDD that help teams deliver high quality software at a rapid pace. qTest Scenario is a JIRA add-on with a Gherkin editor for collaboration around feature and scenario development. qTest Pulse is for enterprise BDD, storing your features and scenarios directly within your version control system (i.e. Git).

Rogue Wave: The largest independent provider of cross-platform software development tools, components, and platforms in the world. With Rogue Wave Klocwork, detect security, safety, and reliability issues in real-time by using this static code analysis toolkit that works alongside developers, finding issues as early as possible, and integrates with teams, supporting continuous integration and actionable reporting.

Sauce Labs: Sauce Labs provides the world’s largest cloud-based testing platform for automated and manual testing of desktop and mobile websites and applications. Using open source frameworks such as Selenium and Appium, TDD/BDD can test across hundreds of different browser and OS combinations on virtual machines, mobile emulators/simulators, and real mobile devices (native, hybrid and mobile web).

SmartBear: TestComplete allows QA teams to easily create stable, stable, and maintainable automated UI tests. Access to a cloud device lab within TestComplete enables these teams to execute tests in over 1,500 environments. Other features of the tool include support for modern scripting languages, recording automated UI tests without scripting knowledge, data-driven testing, support for over 500 controls and frameworks, and out of the box integration with continuous integration tools. Visit: https://smartbear.com/product/testcomplete/overview/

TechExcel: DevTest is a sophisticated quality-management solution used by development and QA teams of all sizes to manage every aspect of their testing processes from test case creation, planning and execution through defect submission and resolution. It aims to give teams control over product quality; enhance test standardization, reuse and revision; increase team productivity; and ensure ultimate accountability for all test phases. Other solutions the company offers include: DevSuite for ALM initiatives, DevSpec for requirements management, and DevTrack for task management.

ThoroughTest: ThoroughTest offers a straightforward look at the what, how, and why of test-driven development (TDD). TDD represents a dramatic shift in the developer thought process compared to traditional programming, and without the proper guidance, the value, benefits, and advantages of TDD can easily be missed. By following ThoroughTest’s guide and completing the certification exam, developers can feel confident that they understand TDD all the way from acceptance criteria to a complete suite of tests.

Tricentis: Whether your methodology calls for TDD, BDD, or ATDD, Tricentis Tosca helps you represent scenarios in a “given-when-then” style. With Tricentis Tosca’s model-based test automation, you can create a concrete model, automate scenarios, scale test execution, and integrate testing into development—enabling you to deliver fast quality feedback.

Zephyr: Zephyr is a leading provider of quality management solutions, powering quality for more than 11,000 global customers across 100 countries. Project teams and enterprises of all sizes use Zephyr’s products to enable continuous testing throughout their entire software delivery pipeline to release higher quality software, faster. Zephyr’s products include test management, automation integration, predictive analytics and DevOps insights. For more information, please visit www.getzephyr.com.