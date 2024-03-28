The testing companies Applitools and Kobiton are teaming up to combine their strengths and bring better testing benefits to customers.

Kobiton, a provider of mobile testing tools, will integrate with Applitools’ test automation platform, Applitools Intelligent Testing Platform.

With this, Applitools customers will now be able to access hundreds of real mobile devices and perform automated tests on them. Applitools believes this will help cut down on tool sprawl, because until now, its customers had to turn to their own devices or third-party cloud devices in order to test mobile applications.

Other benefits of this partnership include the ability to make use of both companies’ AI technologies, continuous testing, and scalability and security.

“With the partnership between Applitools and Kobiton, we are pleased to now provide our customers with a complete solution for authoring, validating and executing tests on any technology,” said Alex Berry, CEO of Applitools. “The combination of Applitools’ Intelligent Testing Platform and Kobiton’s expertise in native mobile testing enables developers and QA teams to more efficiently validate the functionality and appearance of their applications across all devices and browsers. This ensures flawless digital experiences that are critical to the success of modern enterprises.”

Sean Barry, CEO of Kobiton, added: ” This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering developers and QA teams to deliver superior mobile experiences with greater speed and efficiency than ever before. Together with Applitools, we’re making the promise of flawless mobile applications a tangible reality for our customers.”