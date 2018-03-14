Infostretch has announced the release of ASTUTE, a quality engineering suite designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and reduce testing efforts by at least 35 percent. ASTUTE is powered by artificial intelligence and consists of intelling testing services, bots and other machine learning techniques.

According to the company, today the industry is being disrupted by digital initiatives and that is pushing enterprises to their limit. This push requires companies to put out faster release cycles, which uses up a significant amount of resources.

“Huge amounts of data, lack of expertise, limited knowledge of tools and massive testing backlogs are becoming a serious impediment to today’s digital initiatives. Agile methodologies and DevOps processes have helped speed up release cycles, but complexity in the test environment is growing at such a rate, software teams are struggling to keep up,” Rutesh Shah, CEO and founder of Infostretch, wrote in a post.

With ASTUTE, Infostretch aims to give organizations an outcome-based approach to clear backlogs, predict and prevent defects, and speed release cycles. The suite looks to optimize every testing phase through the incorporation of quality engineering teams to assess testing maturity and deploy pre-configured bots.

“With our new services and tools, engineers who may have limited knowledge of AI and machine learning techniques can apply these concepts to optimize each stage of the QA cycle, from discovery, to automation to testing to maintenance,” Shah wrote.