ProdPerfect has announced a Series A round of funding by Anthos Capital. The $13 million funding follows the company’s March 2019 $2.6 million seed round.

According to the company, the new funding will be used to help it expand on application quality, deployment speed and developer productivity. ProdPerfect currently offers an autonomous end-to-end web application testing solution.

According to the company, 44% of software companies still manual test a portion of their testing if not all of it, and only 28% are mostly or fully automated. In addition, it has found a third of test management is still done through spreadsheets, 17% of companies have fully embraced DevOps and only 21% are able to detect bugs immediately. ProdPerfect is designed to provide a fully-managed and hands-off automating browser-level regression test suite. It explained that no training, maintenance or mindshare is necessary.

“We are thrilled to have the support and recognition of Anthos Capital for our mission to fight burnout in software engineers by automating pains out of software development and improving developer impact,” said Dan Widing, Founder and CEO of ProdPerfect. “And we are excited to have the vote of confidence for our radical approach to quality assurance by our growing customer base, consisting of Silicon Valley hypergrowth startups to established global brands.”

The Series A funding also included participation from Fika Ventures, Eniac Ventures, Entrepreneurs ROundtable Accelerator, and Acrew Capital.

“ProdPerfect matches our investment profile to support high impact, mission-driven teams building disruptive companies in spaces ripe for transformation,” shared Paul Farr of Anthos Capital. “Their data-driven approach removes the guesswork and critical coverage problems in application testing by automatically discovering and testing based on live user traffic – freeing up valuable engineering resources for digital product innovation.”