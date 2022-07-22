Half of organizations are still utilizing manual testing to validate applications, and the current testing techniques are unable to meet the quality engineering demands for their digital products and services.

This is according to Applitools’ recent 2022 State of UI/UX Testing Report. The survey includes feedback from testers, developers, QA managers, and UI/UX designers from almost 1000 companies.

The report also showed that while demand for techniques such as frontend testing is quickly building, only 30% of organizations surveyed are actively testing for an application’s ease-of-use and visual correctness on each new deployment to production.

According to the report, the biggest UI/UX challenge that organizations currently face is that the UI is continuously changing across applications and device types. With this comes consistent test maintenance and stability issues for engineering teams.

With 38% of companies deploying changes to production everyday, there has been a significant increase in the amount of test coverage required in a shorter time span. Despite this acceleration in deployment, the majority of organizations still only have less than half of their testing automated.

Additionally, the report showed that over 40% of test suites take more than an hour to run which, in turn, leads to bottlenecks for delivering software.

It was also revealed that almost 50% of front-end development teams are currently utilizing no usability testing tools at all.

Finally, just under 80% of respondents also stated that their team is tasked with testing two or more web applications, while 50% of those surveyed said that their teams are responsible for testing five or more applications with at least five localized languages.

“Achieving higher rates of automation for testing digital experiences is vital for companies to stay ahead of the competition and ensure that their users are getting a great experience on every device,” said Moshe Milman, co-founder and COO of Applitools. “Automating a single test case initially is fairly simple but maintaining it over time in a CD environment and implementing cross-device testing and improving test coverage to cover all the critical user flows is more challenging and important than ever today.”

To read the full report, see here.