Continuous testing company Tricentis has announced that it is acquiring SpecFlow, a behavior-driven development solution for .NET developers.

SpecFlow uses an approach to specification-by-example that has helped agile teams improve collaboration with stakeholders to deliver high quality software, Tricentis explained. It allows developers to define, manage, and execute human-readable tests.

“BDD is becoming broadly relevant in enterprises for their digital transformation,” explained Tricentis Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Wolfgang Platz. “As business requirements change at DevOps speed, teams need a way to document how their applications should behave across highly integrated systems. Without built-in test automation to this shared understanding, software delivery leads to production bugs and poor user experiences. SpecFlow’s ability to create this shared business understanding, connected with automated tests, makes it the most trusted BDD platform for .NET development.”

According to Tricentis, SpecFlow will continue to remain an open-source offering. SpecFlow+, which is their commercial offering, and the Azure DevOps extension SpecMap will now be offered for free as well.

This announcement comes on the heels of another big acquisition by Tricentis: TestProject. TestProject is a cloud-based test automation platform that leverages Selenium and Appium.

“Working with enterprises, we’ve witnessed a distinct need to scale open source testing frameworks across the enterprise. TestProject, with its cloud-based, community-driven technology, delivers a scalable and collaborative solution,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis, at the time of the acquisition.