UserTesting has announced the latest release of its platform that helps developers gain insights into their customer base.

The platform now offers branching logic, which allows developers to create surveys that adapt questions based on responses to previous questions.

Image tasks and matrix questions have also now been added as new question types in surveys, providing new ways for customers to give feedback.

This release also adds a new tool called Screener guidance that provides real-time suggestions on screening questions so that developers can improve the targeting of the survey before launching it, so that they can ensure they’re reaching the right people.

Additionally, UserTesting now integrates with Confluence whiteboards, allowing developers to share UserTesting videos, highlight reels, and clips directly within Confluence whiteboards.

The company also revealed that it will soon be adding a new tag management capability to provide developers with even more control over grouping insights together and finding key themes.

“UserTesting is committed to revolutionizing how our customers build products and experiences. By continually enhancing our platform, we enable businesses to achieve success through greater understanding of their customers,” said Michelle Engle, chief product officer at UserTesting. “Our latest release focuses on enhancing the customer feedback process, making it more efficient and effective. By integrating advanced AI capabilities and improving survey flexibility, we empower our customers to gather deeper insights and make more informed decisions.”

You may also like…

Developers, leaders disconnect on productivity, satisfaction

UserTesting adds feature that makes it easier to find users in niche audiences for user experience testing