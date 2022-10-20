The team at the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog, has announced the general availability of Datadog Continuous Testing. This helps developers and quality engineers create, manage, and run end-to-end tests for their web applications.

This release is intended to simplify test creation in order to speed up software release cycles by providing users with a complete testing workbench that simplifies test creation and maintenance.

According to the company, this release allows engineers to create tests directly from the UI without the need for scripting, run tests in parallel, and integrate with CI tools so tests can become a part of their existing CI process.

“Creating and running end-to-end tests today is a time-consuming and error-prone process that many teams struggle with as they scale. This impacts release velocity as engineers need wide test coverage in order to safely deploy new code in production while avoiding regressions. On top of this, teams need tests to be fast and resilient, otherwise developers start to avoid the CI so that they can ship code faster,” said Renaud Boutet, SVP of product at Datadog. “Continuous Testing solves this problem by giving engineers a platform to quickly create, run and manage their tests in one place.”

Key features of this release include

No-code test creation to allow any team member to click through their application like an end user would and create end-to-end tests

The ability to run several tests simultaneously to reduce testing time

Self-healing capabilities that work to adjust to changes without intervention from the user

Failure troubleshooting to allow users to drill down into backend traces and session replay to pinpoint the cause of a failure

The ability to integrate with existing CI tools and leverage Continuous Testing with their technology stack

Pricing and details for Datadog Continuous Testing can be found here. To learn more, visit the website.