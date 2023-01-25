GitLab is officially entering the value stream management space with the beta release of its Value Streams Dashboard.

The new dashboard provides an overall view of metrics like DORA and flow metrics. By tracking these metrics over a period of time, development teams will be able to locate trends early, drill down into individual metrics, take action to improve performance, and track innovation investments.

And, going up the chain, business leaders can also look at these metrics to eliminate bottlenecks and make decisions like where to add resources to support developers.

