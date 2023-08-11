Anybody that looks at value stream management and doesn’t see the value of it, isn’t seeing the customer value it makes possible.

But it’s time to start realizing value. The technology is there, the raw materials are there – the visibility that drives true value could be there too. Software development should no longer be a black box. We’ve proven it can be cracked open, and we have the data science, machine learning, AI and benchmarking across industries to back it up.

Now it’s time to connect the dots on decisions made across portfolios, value streams and teams.

