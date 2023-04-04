Syncfusion has announced the latest release of its UI component suite, Essential Studio 2023 Volume 1.

According to the company, the main highlights in this release are new controls for .NET MAUI, promotion of 10 MAUI components to production status, improvements to the PDF Viewer, and more accessibility features in the PDF Library.

The new controls in .NET MAUI include the input control, Masked Entry; the alert control, Popup; and loading indicator, Shimmer.

Ones that are now production ready include Funnel Charts, Pyramid Charts, Maps, Backdrop, Text Input Layout, Calendar, Autocomplete, ComboBox, DataForm, and Rating.

“We are kicking off our first major release of the year with a generous batch of updates for the cross-platform .NET MAUI framework,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We want mobile developers to have a healthy variety of production-ready tools they can use across every platform they can target.”

PDF Viewer improvements span text search, document link and hyperlink navigation, RTL support through the UI, and localization.

There are also new Cartesian chart types supported, such as range column, bubble, stacked column, and waterfall, which are useful for developers working in data visualization.

Accessibility improvements to PDF Library include the ability to extract PDF tags from a tagged document, which is useful for those using screen readers.

Other updates to file-format libraries are that Markdown files can be converted to Word documents maintaining original images, and slicers can be used to filter table data in Excel files.

Updates for web developers include production-ready Blazor Mention and Rating components, compatibility with Nuxt 3 and Vitest frameworks with Syncfusion Vue, and new Ribbon control for Essential JS 2 platforms.