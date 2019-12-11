Npm has announced a new tool for independent JavaScript developers. The new npm Pro is designed for developers who do most of their JavaScript development on their own, such as consultants, students, and hobbyists, as well as certain startup and corporate JavaScript developers with side projects.

According to npm, typically solo developers are forced into using tools designed for multi-developer projects, which have a focus on team-based permissions and collaboration features.

Npm Pro aims to provide a streamlined feature set without all of that clutter. Npm explained that the key feature is private packages, which enable developers to create, maintain, and upgrade packages outside of a public registry.

“Launching npm Pro allows us to fill an important gap in the spectrum of JavaScript development,” said Daniel Sauble, npm product manager, “Solo working professionals have unique problems they need solved, just like open source contributors and enterprise development teams do. npm Pro solves these problems.”