OpenAI is revealing a beta for a new feature in ChatGPT that enables users to set up one-time or recurring reminders within conversations.

A demo created by OpenAI shows a user chatting with ChatGPT about exercises, and then asking “Can you remind me to work out every day at 2pm and pump me up with a motivational speech?” ChatGPT then creates a task and will send the user notifications at the specified time.

According to OpenAI, some other useful reminder tasks include setting a reminder that your passport expires six months from today, getting a daily weather report at 7 am everyday, or getting a list every Friday of things to do over the weekend based on location and the weather forecast.

ChatGPT can also suggest tasks based on conversations, and the user can choose whether or not to accept those suggestions.

To use this new feature, users will need to have “4o with scheduled tasks” chosen in the model picker, and from there they can ask to set reminders in natural language.

Users can also manage all of their existing tasks within the chat or by selecting “tasks” from the menu. Currently, tasks can only be managed on the web, but tasks can be set on desktop, web, and mobile.

This feature is currently being rolled out in beta for Plus, Team, and Pro users. During this period, there will be a limit of 10 tasks set at any given time.