IBM has announced the upcoming general availability of watsonx.governance in early December.

This tool aims to address challenges associated with generative AI, which is powered by large language models (LLM) or foundation models. While such AI models offer various business use cases, they also bring risks and complexities, such as the use of unverified training data and the generation of outputs that lack explainability, IBM explained.

Watsonx.governance is designed to help organizations manage these risks, enhance transparency, and prepare for compliance with future regulations focused on AI.

“Company boards and CEOs are looking to reap the rewards from today’s more powerful AI models, but the risks due to a lack of transparency and inability to govern these models have been holding them back,” said Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D, senior vice president of product management and growth at IBM Software. “Watsonx.governance is a one-stop-shop for businesses that are struggling to deploy and manage both LLM and ML models, giving businesses the tools, they need to automate AI governance processes, monitor their models, and take corrective action, all with increased visibility. Its ability to translate regulations into enforceable policies will only become more essential for enterprises as new AI regulation takes hold worldwide.”

IBM Consulting has broadened its strategic capabilities to assist clients in responsibly scaling AI. This involves automated model governance and organizational governance covering people, processes, and technology.

IBM consultants possess expertise in establishing AI ethics boards, shaping organizational culture, providing training, managing regulations and risks, and addressing cybersecurity threats, all through human-centric design. Watsonx.governance is part of the IBM watsonx AI and data platform, which includes AI assistants, the watsonx.ai enterprise studio, and the watsonx.data governed data store. Additionally, IBM has introduced intellectual property protection for its watsonx models.