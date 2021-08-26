Automation Anywhere has announced the release of a RPA Maturity Assessment tool that points out areas where companies could be scaling automation more quickly and effectively.

The tool assesses program maturity in four areas: vision and strategy, process and measurement, organization and people, and architecture and technology.

The company also announced expanded training offerings and other resources for improving intelligent automation.

Wipro and DataRobot announce partnership

The new partnership will provide augmented intelligence capabilities to help customers make their businesses more AI-driven. According to Wipro, this collaboration will help ensure faster “data to value.”

“Wipro is committed to helping clients in their journey to become intelligent enterprises and implement AI at scale,” said Harish Dwarkanhalli, president of applications and data for iDEAS at Wipro Limited. “Our approach is to simplify AI deployment in enterprises using a democratized methodology and utilizing diverse skill sets to collaborate with our technology partners along with our Wipro Holmes AI platform. We are excited to work with DataRobot, a leader in this segment, to further enhance the value we create for our customers.”

SambaNova and ORock partnership

SambaNova’s AI solutions are available in the ORock cloud. According to SambaNova, the goal of this partnership is to revolutionize AI accessibility.

“SambaNova’s partnership with ORock brings advanced AI solutions to the industry’s most secure cloud and carries forward our mission to enable access to the integrated software and hardware solutions organizations need to succeed in this next era of AI computing,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO and co-founder of SambaNova. “Our work with ORock empowers an even greater pool of enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries, to unleash AI’s vast potential for their most pressing business needs.”