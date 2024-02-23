Quivr utilizes the power of generative AI to function as a personal assistant. The developers behind the project compared it to the note-taking app Obsidian, but turbocharged with AI capabilities.

Quivr is designed to prioritize speed and efficiency, ensuring users can quickly and easily access their data. It is built to be secure, giving users complete control over their data, and is compatible with Ubuntu 22 or newer.

The platform supports a wide range of file types including text, markdown, PDF, PowerPoint, Excel, CSV, Word, as well as audio and video files, catering to diverse user needs.

The open-source software promotes freedom and flexibility for its users, allowing for customization and free use.

Quivr offers both public and private sharing options, enabling users to share their “brains” (or data collections) through public links or keep them private for personal use. This flexibility enhances collaboration and personal data management.

The platform also operates in offline mode, providing uninterrupted access to data regardless of internet connectivity. This combination of features makes Quivr a versatile tool for data management and collaboration.

It currently has over 28k stars on GitHub and 105 people contributing to the project.