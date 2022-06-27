Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, CEO and founder of the API company WSO2, has been awarded the 2022 IEEE TCSVC Research Innovation Award.

The award is decided on by IEEE’s Computer Society Technical Community on Services Computing (TCSVC). It recognizes technologists that have significant influence on “the direction of research and development of the field, transferred theory to practice in significant and innovative ways, and/or enabled the delivery of impactful commercial service products/systems/solutions.”

Over his 30 years in the industry, Weerawarana has led the creation of web service and open-source technologies that were important to the creation of the API economy.

For example, he co-authored specifications such as Web Services Description Language (WSDL) and Business Process Execution Language of Web Services (BPEL4WS).

Weerawarana also worked on open-source technologies like the Apache Axis2 web service engine and the Ballerina programming language.

In addition, in his time at WSO2, the company has driven innovations that are used by Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government agencies. The company’s Choreo platform applies fundamentals of BPEL4WS in a low-code format so that non-programmers can build distributed applications.

“I have been lucky to be at the center of several major software technology waves that have provided opportunities to reshape how technologists build solutions and experiences that improve the way we work, live and play,” said Dr. Weerawarana. “I am deeply honored to be recognized with the 2022 IEEE TCSVC Research Innovation Award, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of how software can support organizations and the people they serve.”