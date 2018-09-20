Google announced several new updates to its database portfolio as well as developer tool space at Google Cloud Next’18 in Tokyo this week. The updates aim to expand the capabilities of the Google Cloud Platform.

As part of its announcement, the company revealed the Cloud Memorystore for Redis, a full managed in-memory data storage service. The solution can help teams automate complex tasks including provisioning, scaling, failover, and monitoring, allowing them to focus more on their applications and less on IT operations, according to the company.

It also expanded Cloud Memorystore to new areas in the Tokyo, Singapore, and Netherlands regions.

Next, Google announced Cloud Source Repositories, which is currently in beta. This service provides semantic code search capabilities, built on the same code search infrastructure that Google engineers use to perform code searches.

“At Google, we spend a lot of time each day working with code. As Google has grown and the code base has increased in complexity, Google engineers have built a set of code tools to help our developers stay happy and productive each day. One particularly essential tool is code search, which is well-loved by Google engineers, and used by most engineers here multiple times a day to improve their productivity,” Russell Wolf, product manager at Google wrote in a post.

According to Google, code search uses the same document indexing and retrieval technologies used in Google Search, which makes it work very quickly. Developers will now be able to search thousands of different repositories with just a single query.

It also semantically understands code so it can identify parts of code that are entities such as classes, functions, and fields, Google explained. Because the search index classifies those entities, queries can include filters to limit the search to certain entities. It also enables search relevance by ranking the parts of code that are more important, higher.

Another product in beta is Container Registry vulnerability scanning. This solution is designed to help teams detect known security vulnerabilities during the early stages of the CI/CD process.

“When, where and how you integrate security into your CI/CD pipeline is critical. When we set out to build vulnerability scanning for container images, we started from the premise that security needs to be built into CI/CD from the very beginning, to cut down on time spent remediating downstream security issues, and to reduce risk exposure. Furthermore, security controls need to happen automatically, not as part of some manual, ad-hoc process. Finally, the system must be able to automatically block vulnerable images based on policies set by the DevSecOps team,” the Google Cloud team wrote in a post.