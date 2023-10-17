Zenhub has introduced the latest version of its project management solution. Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 includes features that are tailored for businesses that need to store essential data on-site instead of in the cloud.

Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 offers various productivity-enhancing integrations and a new platform experience, eliminating the requirement for users to possess a GitHub account to utilize Zenhub.

“While the cloud has taken the enterprise by storm, many of our largest customers still run a hybrid model with mission-critical data kept on-premise. Zenhub Enterprise 4.0 is designed specifically to support this requirement,” said Aaron Upright, Zenhub’s co-founder. “We’re excited to bring all of the innovation that we’ve recently launched in our cloud product to our on-prem customers. In particular, we think our new platform capabilities will address a growing need we see in larger organizations to consolidate technical and non-technical teams into the same project management solutions.”

With Zenhub Enterprise 4.0, organizations are now visible at the time of onboarding to users signing up with the same email domain as the Zenhub Organization creator. This eliminates the need for new users to receive an invite in order to join their organization.

Also, the Allowed Domains feature enables organizations to specify the domains from which they accept requests, providing an extra layer of security and speeding up user onboarding, the company explained.

In this update, every project on the roadmap gets a dedicated flyover that describes the project and highlights its contributors. Additionally, Zenhub now offers Zenhub Issues, a feature that allows teams to collaborate within Zenhub without a GitHub account. Zenhub says this feature is intended to be an alternative to GitHub Issues and is ideal for tracking non-development tasks. Users can convert Zenhub Issues into GitHub Issues, providing a way for individuals who don’t use GitHub to initiate tasks that may eventually become development-related.